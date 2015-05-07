Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:12 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2 Women Charged with Killing Solvang ALS Patient

Pair indicted by grand jury in 2013 death of Heidi Good include her mother, 89-year-old Marjorie Good

ALS patient Heidi Good is seen in a photo from her blog surrounded by her husband, Stephen, son, Christopher and daughter, Ashton. Heidi’s mother, Marjorie Good, and Wanda Nelson have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in her death.
ALS patient Heidi Good is seen in a photo from her blog surrounded by her husband, Stephen, son, Christopher and daughter, Ashton. Heidi’s mother, Marjorie Good, and Wanda Nelson have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in her death.  ( “HeidiGoodTimes” blog photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:43 p.m. | May 7, 2015 | 6:33 p.m.

Marjorie Good

Two women have been indicted on first-degree murder charges stemming from the 2013 death of a Solvang woman who suffered from ALS.

One of the women charged in the case is the victim’s elderly mother.

The indictments against Marjorie Good, 89, and Wanda Nelson were returned on May 1 by a criminal grand jury, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The two women are accused of “willful, deliberate and premeditated first-degree murder” for allegedly killing Heidi Good, also known as Heidi Good Swiacki, on March 25, 2013, according to the news release.

No details were provided regarding the possible motive or manner of death, and District Attorney Joyce Dudley told Noozhawk she could not comment due to the secrecy requirements of the grand jury process.

Unless a judge orders the grand jury transcripts sealed, the documents should be made public in about 20 days.

Marjorie Good, who is Good’s mother, was being held at County Jail with bail set at $1 million, according to court records.

Nelson, whose connection to the case was not made clear, was arrested in New York, and was awaiting extradition, according to the DA’s statement.

Marjorie Good made a brief appearance Thursday in Superior Court in Santa Maria, but her arraignment was postponed until Tuesday.

The 33 witnesses who appeared before the grand jury included 13 law-enforcement personnel, as well as Heidi Good’s husband, Stephen Swiacki, and her two children, Ashton and Christopher Swiacki.

While sheriff’s investigators and prosecutors have provided little information about the case, some details can be gleaned from a blog that was started by Good after she was diagnosed several years ago with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The disease attacks motor neurons, cells that control the muscles, and eventually renders the patient paralyzed and unable to speak.

In a post on the “HeidiGoodTimes” blog, Good’s husband describes how law enforcement descended on the family’s Solvang home on the day of her death.

The family was not allowed to see her body or enter her room, Swiacki wrote in the post, which was apparently directed at his late wife. He said investigators eventually arrived with a search warrant.

“As I walked out our front door,” he wrote. “I asked why. All I was told was that your mom had filed a complaint that I had facilitated your death.”

He later wrote: “It is public knowledge that your death certificate documents that you died within minutes of your vent(ilator) being tampered with.”

Swiacki recounted that he was at work when he was notified that his wife had died.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 