Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Two Women Sought as Suspects in Mail Theft Ring

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | November 26, 2014 | 9:56 a.m.

Dominguez
Sireena Dominguez

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a mail theft ring and is asking for public assistance to help locate the two female suspects believed responsible.

The Sheriff’s Department also wants to notify residents and hotel owners about these suspects in an attempt to notify potential victims and to prevent others from being victimized as well.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a hotel in the 500 block of McMurray Road in Buellton to investigate a theft of televisions and other items from two hotel suites.

The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Sireena Dominguez, in the company of 25-year-old Ashley Barnett of Santa Maria, rented two hotel suites and used stolen credit card information to pay for the rooms.

When the women left the hotel, two flat-screen televisions, two media charging stations, two alarm clocks, a microwave oven and two baskets were missing from the suites. Sheriff’s deputies found a large bag of stolen mail left behind in one of the suites.

The mail was from numerous addresses in the areas off of Highway 246 between Cebada Canyon in Lompoc and Mail Road in the Buellton area.

Residents in this vicinity are encouraged to check their credit card transactions frequently to minimize fraudulent activity.

Just the week prior, Dominguez was arrested for stealing a BMW in Buellton. She was located by sheriff’s deputies shortly after and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. She posted bail and was released prior to checking into the hotel on Tuesday.

Barnett
Ashley Barnett

Sheriff’s deputies through the course of their investigation have discovered that Dominguez and Barnett are suspects in similar crimes throughout northern Santa Barbara County and are possibly staying in the area. The women are believed to be driving, or are associated with, a Ford F350 U-Haul that may be embezzled with the “U-Haul” logo faded or removed.

Area hotels and motels are asked to be vigilant, as it is highly probable that the suspects will attempt to rent rooms with stolen credit card information; specifically if the room is rented online.

All residents of the county are encouraged the report any suspicious vehicles parked near mail boxes, specifically in rural areas.

The Sheriff’s Department is working with allied agencies and the U.S. postal inspector on this case.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 