Guided By Chief Ralph Martin, Santa Maria Police Department Rebuilding Well Under Way

Since joining the agency two years ago, the chief has worked to boost staffing, rebuild the SWAT team and improve morale

Under Chief Ralph Martin’s leadership, the Santa Maria Police Department has reduced its fleet of Humvees, a small but telling sign about the culture change in the agency since he arrived two years ago.

Six of the large vehicles were passed on to other agencies, one was returned to the federal government and two remain with the department, including one sporting anti-drug messages and loved by kids who participate in the DARE Program.

“We don’t have quite the same priorities we did at one time,” said Cmdr. Phil Hansen, one of two new senior officers Martin brought to Santa Maria to join the agency’s leadership staff.

Ridding the department of unneeded military vehicles plus adding much-needed staff are just some of Martin’s efforts to rebuild the agency.

Since the change in leadership, the department has rebuilt the Special Weapons and Tactics or SWAT team, whose members train 20 hours a month, “which is a significant investment for 18 to 20 people,” Martin said.

Hansen said the agency employs a conservative approach in handling incidents.

“We take the safest approach, not necessarily the most fun or glamorous,” he said.

Five local officers also have undergone FBI training to become hostage and crisis negotiators.

“Aside from the SWAT team, one of the primary components is a trained negotiator, and we have five now,” he said. “So the Santa Maria Police Department is up and running at a good clip right now.”

While some view SWAT as having a militaristic role, Martin said he takes a civilian view in which the purpose of the specialized team is very simple — “To save lives. Absolutely to save lives.”

“Our purpose is to go slow, time is on our side, we negotiate, we provide a cell phone to the person if we need to, and we’re there to wait them out,” he said. “Our view is if we don’t have to use deadly force we’ve been victorious.”

Most of the people involved in SWAT incidents aren’t thinking rationally, he noted.

“To me, the negotiators are our number one tool,” Martin said.

This year, the Police Department has deployed three school resource officers — one each at Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools, and a third at Santa Maria elementary schools. The area’s other public high schools fall outside city limits.

“We’re excited, I know the school districts are excited. It’s been a long time coming,” he said, adding that having patrol car parked on campus will provide a sense of security for students, staff and parents.

School resource officers let students get to know police officers in a friendly setting and to seek help.

“What a lot of people don’t know is a lot of kids go to these officers because they’re experiencing a lot of personal problems,” Martin said. “And the resources the officer has available to him — whether it be referring somebody for psychological counseling, an abusive parent, maybe pressured to join a gang — they can can offset an awful lot of problems.”

The Santa Maria City Council approved the school resource officers in August.

Three school resource officers plus a part-time DARE officer — employing retired officer Al Torres to fulfill the role he performed for many years — are just some of the additions and changes to the department’s staff.

Sgt. Chris Nartatez, former Guadalupe police chief who has been with the Santa Maria department for more than 16 years, noted that Martin re-implemented beat coordinators, a valuable tool for building relationships between citizens and police, with specific officers named to solve a problem in that section of the city.

Under Martin’s leadership, people are happy to come to work, Nartatez said, noting improve relations with the Santa Maria Police Officers Association and city administration.

“The morale has increased tenfold for the good,” Nartatez said. “People are enjoying their jobs.”

Martin has already hired 25 new officers, with another seven attending the police academy at Allan Hancock College. And, he intends to hire 20 more in 2015.

The increase in staffing will allow him to provide school resource officers plus boost the gang and traffic units.

On his two-year anniversary as chief, Martin donned a hard hat, not a uniform cap, to lead a tour of the new police station on West Betteravia Road near Blosser Road.

Tour guide is just one of the roles — in addition to healer, disciplinarian, cheerleader — the chief has played in the department since his arrival in 2012, months after a Santa Maria police officer shot and killed 29-year-old Albert Covarrubias Jr., who was suspected of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl in the Police Explorer program.

Covarrubias struggled with police supervisors trying to take him into custody for questioning, and pulled his weapon, prompting a friend on the force, Officer Matthew Kline, to fire a fatal shot on Jan. 28, 2012.

The former chief was put on leave and later resigned days before Martin was hired, initially on an interim basis and then permanently.

Martin eventually disciplined nine officers of varying ranks and reportedly terminated two, including Lt. Dan Ast.

“We’re getting all the ugliness behind us,” Martin said.

Just a week before Martin’s second anniversary in Santa Maria, the events of that night were recounted during the public arbitration hearing for Ast.

“It tore off a lot of scabs. It really opened up a lot of wounds that are unnecessary,” Martin said. “It saddens me that some people want to use Albert Covarrubias’ death for personal gain.”

Ast and two other lieutenants, James Ginter and Norm Comé, also have filed a federal lawsuit against the city, both police chiefs and other city officials.

But Martin’s clearly ready to look forward as he aims to get the department’s staffing level to 130 sworn officers, considerably more than the 90 or so just a few years ago.

“We are certainly going forward. I couldn’t be happier with the quality of people we’ve hired and the job they’re all doing right now,” Martin added. “We’re certainly not perfect but we’re doing as good a job as we can right now.”

Martin brought in new veteran law enforcement officers, Hansen plus Don Rodriguez, to serve as commanders. They’ve proved to be valuable in developing the force, which has a lot of young officers, according to Martin.

Martin has an open-ended contract, meaning either side could end it with two weeks notice. But the veteran law enforcement officer, who spent 35 years with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, isn’t looking to end his job here.

After all, he’s got a lot more building tours to give.

“My goal right now is to continue hiring and to get into this new building,” he said.

Construction is under way inside the building that one housed Lockheed Martin Corp. engineers, and will replace the East Cook Street facility the department outgrew long ago. The first officers could move in this fall.

“Everybody’s just sky high to get in here. It’s just a state-of-the-art building,” he said, adding he can’t wait to give more tours and warned to reserve a 90-minute block of time.

He quickly corrected himself, “two hours, forget an hour and a half,” noting one tour had topped the 90-minute mark.

“It’s an eye-opener,” he added.

