Friday, June 1 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Ty Madrigal, St. Mary’s Shut Down UCSB’s Offense in 4-1 Win

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Information | February 28, 2017 | 6:56 p.m.

No. 23 UC Santa Barbara saw a three-game winning streak come to a halt on Tuesday afternoon at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium after suffering 4-1 loss to visiting St. Mary's. 

Lefty Ty Madrigal was a standout on the mound for the Gaels (5-2), delivering seven innings of two-hit ball and allowing just five baserunners all day. 

The Gauchos (4-4) were held off the board until the bottom of the ninth, when junior first baseman Austin Bush drilled a solo homer to right to save UCSB from its second shutout of the season. 

Before that point, Bush's first-inning single and a fifth-inning double from sophomore right fielder Michael McAdoo stood as the only Gaucho hits. 

"We had a lot of the same-at bats today," said UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts. "We didn't do a good job of hitting a fastball away and if you're going to be good in college baseball, you need to be able to handle that pitch. It's easy for excuses to set in when things don't go well, so we just want to make sure we're a little more resilient."

UCSB's bullpen was a bright spot on Tuesday, as a quartet of relievers combined for 3 2/3 shutout innings. 

Freshman righty Chris Lincoln started it off with a fireman-like performance in the sixth, stranding a pair of inherited runners in scoring position with a three-pitch strikeout and a routine flyout from Gael left fielder Brett Rasso. 

Freshman southpaw AJ Woodall induced a weak popup in front of the UCSB dugout from the only batter he faced, and then sophomore righty Kevin Chandler followed with 1 2/3 hitless innings. 

Closer Alex Garcia, in a non-save situation, put a pair of runners on but recovered to roll up back-to-back comebackers to end the top of the ninth. 

UCSB starter Chris Clements allowed three earned runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings, but did strike out seven batters. 

St. Mary's scored all four of its runs with Clements on the mound. The first four batters recorded hits in the second, with runs coming in on RBI singles from Edward Haus and Joe Vranesh.

Clements did a good job managing the damage in that frame, rolling up a double play ball after Vranesh's base hit and then striking out Conor Thane to end the inning. 

The Gaels pushed across another pair of runs in the fifth on a pair of hits and four UCSB errors. 

"I thought Chris did a good job of sticking in there," said Checketts. "He left some pitches up on two strikes and they made him pay for it, they had a good, short approach against him."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 