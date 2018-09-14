Ty Trosky Leads Laguna Blanca to 8-Man Football Win

Football

Ty Trosky threw three touchdown passes and ran for score, leading the Laguna Blanca 8-man football team to a 60-36 win over Coast Union on Friday at home.

The Owls are 2-0 on the season.

Josh Baron scored four touchdowns for Laguna Blanca. He caught passes of 34 and 56 yards and had scoring runs of 2 and 65 yards.

Trosky also had a TD run of 45 yards.

Christian Branch opened the scoring on a 12-yard strike from Trosky.

Sangay Sherpa broke free for a 62-yard touchdown run and Alfie Russell had a 2-yard score.

Laguna's next game is away against Academy of Careers & Explorations at 7 p.m. on Friday Sept 21.