Ty Trosky of Laguna Blanca, SBCC’s ‘LuLu’ Gilbert Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 20, 2017 | 10:39 a.m.

Laguna Blanca quarterback Ty Trosky and SBCC soccer player Lourdes Gilbert have been voted the Athletes of the Week by the local sports media.

LuLu Gilbert, SBCC soccer
LuLu Gilbert, SBCC soccer
Ty Trosky, Laguna Blanca football
Ty Trosky, Laguna Blanca football

Trosky ran for three touchdowns and passed for pair to lead the Owls past top-seed Hesperia Christian, 42-36, in the CIF-Southern Section 8-man football Division 2 semifinals and into the championship game for the first time school history.

The junior rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries and threw for 108 yards, completing 12 of 16 passes.  He left the game briefly with a leg injury but returned to finish the biggest win in program history.

"He's a warrior, just like his teammates," Laguna Blanca coach Shane Lopes said of Trosky after the game. "That's the essence of the toughness that one requires to be a great quarterback.”

The Owls (8-2) play at Lancaster Baptist for the Division 2 championship on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Gilbert, nicknamed “LuLu," sparked the undefeated SBCC women’s soccer team to a 4-0 win over Antelope Valley in the opening game of the So Cal Regional playoffs.

She broke a scoreless game with two goals in a four-minute span in the first half.

SBCC (18-0-1) is hosting Orange Coast College in a second-round regional game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at La Playa Stadium.

The honorable mention choices for this week's awards include Adrian Sorocco (Bishop Diego football), Alijah Grant (Dos Pueblos football), Emma Fraser (SBCC water polo) and Vanessa Watkins (SBCC golf).

There was no Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon on Monday, so the Athletes of Week will be honored when the luncheon returns on Monday, Nov. 27.

