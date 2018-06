Create a splash and celebrate World Oceans Day at the Ty Warner Sea Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 7.

Get to know funny fish “from here to there.”

Come out of your shell and enjoy Dr. Seuss-styled activities: “If you never did, you should. These things are fun and fun is good.”

For more information, contact Jackie Hunt at [email protected] or call 805.962.2526 x110.

— Jackie Hunt is a programs coordinator for the Ty Warner Sea Center.