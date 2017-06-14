Ty Wiest, Brody Weiss Lead Foresters Past So Cal Catch, 9-5

Baseball

Ty Wiest gave a dominating performance on the mound and Brody Weiss and Luke Ritter each hit two-run homers to power the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 9-5 win at the Southern California Catch on Tuesday in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Biola University.

Wiest, a senior out of Columbia, struck out nine, didn’t walk a batter and allowed one run on one hit (solo homer) in five innings.

He was given a 3-0 lead to work with in the second inning, as Evan Lee doubled in Tyler Plantier for the first run and Brody Weiss followed with a two-run homer to center field.

Weiss, out of Westmont, had big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBI. His double drove in Ashton Easley in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead.

Anthony Seminaris of the Catch homered off Wiest in the bottom of the fourth.

The Foresters added two runs in the sixth. Easley was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a single by Lee, who then stole second. Easley scored on an error on a ball hit by Weiss and Preston Gittelson brought in Lee on a ground out to shortstop.

Weiss drove in Reed Fell in the seventh inning and Ritter belted his two-run homer in the eighth,

The Catch scored four runs on four hits against Kyle Wade sixth, but they were shut down by the SBCC hurler in the seventh. Colton Follett and Garrett Gayle each pitched an inning of scoreless relief to finish the game.

The Foresters (4-3) play at the Conejo Oaks on Thursday before returning to Pershing Park on Friday to face Southern Nevada in a two-game series.

