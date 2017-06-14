Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Ty Wiest, Brody Weiss Lead Foresters Past So Cal Catch, 9-5

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 14, 2017 | 7:36 a.m.

Ty Wiest gave a dominating performance on the mound and Brody Weiss and Luke Ritter each hit two-run homers to power the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 9-5 win at the Southern California Catch on Tuesday in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Biola University.

Wiest, a senior out of Columbia, struck out nine, didn’t walk a batter and allowed one run on one hit (solo homer) in five innings.

He was given a 3-0 lead to work with in the second inning, as Evan Lee doubled in Tyler Plantier for the first run and Brody Weiss followed with a two-run homer to center field. 

Weiss, out of Westmont, had big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBI. His double drove in Ashton Easley in the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead.

Anthony Seminaris of the Catch homered off Wiest in the bottom of the fourth.

The Foresters added two runs in the sixth. Easley was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a single by Lee, who then stole second. Easley scored on an error on a ball hit by Weiss and Preston Gittelson brought in Lee on a ground out to shortstop.

Weiss drove in Reed Fell in the seventh inning and Ritter belted his two-run homer in the eighth,

The Catch scored four runs on four hits against Kyle Wade sixth, but they were shut down by the SBCC hurler in the seventh. Colton Follett and Garrett Gayle each pitched an inning of scoreless relief to finish the game.

The Foresters (4-3) play at the Conejo Oaks on Thursday before returning to Pershing Park on Friday to face Southern Nevada in a two-game series.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 