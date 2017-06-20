Ty Wiest Has Strong Outing for Foresters in 4-0 Victory Over Academy Barons

Baseball

Ty Wiest and three relievers combined on a two-hit shutout, and the Santa Barbara Foresters won their fourth straight game with a 4-0 California Collegiate League win at the MLB Academy Barons in Compton on Tuesday.

Wiest picked up the win, striking out six and allowing one hit and three walks in 5.1 innings. Corey Herndon, Colton Follett and Garrett Gayle followed in relief, combining on six more strikeouts. Of his 81 pitches, Wiest threw 43 for strikes.

"We want to pound the zone with fastballs," Foresters manager Bill Pintard said. "Having a good strikeout to walk ratio is key. We're 76 strikeouts to 13 walks in the past five games.”

David Clawson carried the Foresters' offense. He doubled in three runs in the third inning and scored the fourth run in the fifth. He singled, moved to third on a double by Ryan Reynolds and scored on a sacrifice fly by Joe Fiske. His double brought in Ryan Cash, Evan Lee and Joshua Jung.

Tuesday’s win started a busy week for the Foresters as they play seven games in six days. The team improved to 6-3 in the CCL and 8-4 overall.

Pintard said the hectic week doesn’t bother the team.

"Winning is a mentality. We are expecting to win, and knowing the winning tradition that the ’Sters have helps us keep rolling,” he explained. “You'll rarely hear me say, ‘We gotta go out and win this game.’ I’d rather say, ‘We gotta play OUR game.' We don't try to be who we're not. If we play our game, we will slow the game down and be successful.”

Santa Barbara plays at the Ventura Halos on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Ventura College. The Foresters return home Thursday to face the So Cal Catch. The games can be heard of 1290 AM.

