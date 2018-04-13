Tyler Andrews Runs American- and World-Record Time in 50K Around SBCC Track

Friday the 13th proved to be a lucky day for distance runner Tyler Andrews in Santa Barbara.
The winds died and Andrews went out and ran 50 kilometers (125 laps, 31.05 miles) around the SBCC La Playa Stadium track in 2 hours, 46 minutes, 06 seconds to set American record and world track records at the distance. The records have to be verified.
The American record is 2:52.47.5, set in Tucson, Ariz. in 1981, and the world mark is 2:48.06, set in Timperley, England in 1980.
Andrews, 28, of Arlington Va, and a former cross country runner at Tufts University, had two pacers (Rajpaul Pannu and Chris Prias) for the first 100 laps on Friday morning (he started at 7:30 a.m.). His marathon split was 2:18.42. Running by himself, he did his last 15 kilometers in 49.02 and last 2k in 6:54.
Andrews arrived in Santa Barbara after training at altitude in Quito, Ecuador.
He is sponsored by Hoka One One, a running shoe company that also sponsored the event.
The company also is sponsoring an attempt to record the first sub 4-minute mile on a track in Santa Barbara on Friday night at La Playa.
Fourteen athletes, led by American Leo Manzano, the 2012 Olympics silver medalists in the 1500 meters, will vie to break the 4-minute barrier at 9 p.m.
At 8:50 p.m., eight women will try to break the 4:30 barrier in the mile.
The runners that go sub-4 and sub-4:30 will receive cash rewards.
Here is the list of runners:
MEN
Kyle Merber, HOKA NJNY
Travis Mahoney, HOKA NJNY
Jesse Garn, HOKA NJNY
Darius Terry, HOKA Aggies
Aaron Potts, HOKA Aggies
Leo Manzano HOKA ONE ONE
Austin O'Neil, Unattached
Daniel Estrada, Mexico
Ford Palmer, HOKA NJNY
Shyan Vaziri, Brooks
Eric Avila, USA
Graham Crawford, HOKA NJNY
Det Dey, Sudan
Alexis Verdugo, Mexico
WOMEN
Aeron Arlin Genet, HOKA Aggies
Megan Moye, HOKA NJNY
C'aira Brown, HOKA NJNY
Nicole Tully, HOKA NJNY
Jenna Hinkle, UCSB
Emily Lipari, USA
Allie Sulaitis, HOKA Aggies
Courtney Moore, HOKA Aggies