Tyler Crandall Leads SBCC Men Past Moorpark

College Basketball

Tyler Crandall scored a season-high 23 points with nine rebounds on Wednesday night, guiding SBCC to its second straight men’s basketball victory – a 65-63 decision over Moorpark at the Sports Pavilion.

Crandall, a 6-1 freshman from Sacramento, hit 9-14 from the field, 1-2 from the 3-point arc and 4-4 from the free-throw line. He also had four assists and two steals for the Vaqueros (4-16, 2-2 WSC North), who posted their first win at home (1-4).

“I’ve been kind of picking my spots and coach has been drawing up some good plays,” said Crandall. “I’m just going to play within the offense and do whatever is needed of me as far as rebounding, passing or scoring.

“We came in with a good defensive game plan and executed it well. There were a few moments at the end where we just had to fight through it and go on to the next play. We’ve come through some adversity this year and we just need to build on these two wins.”

The Vaqueros jumped out to an 11-0 lead against the Raiders (7-12, 1-3) with five players scoring baskets. They led 19-8 before Moorpark went on a 16-4 run and took a 24-23 lead on a follow shot by Elijah Holts.

Crandall scored 16 in the first half for the second straight game as the Vaqueros built a 38-32 lead.

Robert Hutchins had a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and a trio of 3-pointers. Chris Givens added 11 points, Ben Clay had 10 points and seven rebounds and point guard Drayten Howell contributed six points, five rebounds and six assists.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity this year but our guys have really hung in there and battled,” said coach Morris Hodges. “Their effort has paid off. We’re 2-2 in conference now and we’re getting rewarded for our hard work.

“Tyler has been playing great lately. He’s playing within himself and using real good fundamentals with his pump fakes. He reads the defenses well and he’s been finishing his opportunities.”

Luis Herrera topped the visitors with 12 points, including 4-10 long-range shooting.