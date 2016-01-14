Tyler Gross Announces Bid for Congressional Seat

Tyler Gross — owner of The Justice People, a legal document assisting firm with offices in San Luis Obispo, Nipomo and Lompoc ​— formally declared his bid for Congress in California’s 24th Congressional District on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016.

“I am not a politician. I am a small business owner who believes that the people in Washington have gone too far and are out of touch with their constituents," Gross said." We need to take back what our founding fathers originally intended for our great nation to be.”

Gross plans to put his voice to work and fight for the people of the Central Coast and tackle issues that are most important to them, such as job creation, affordable higher education and equal rights, as well as fighting illegal immigration and supporting small business by reducing over-burdensome regulations.

“I can no longer sit by and let the President and Congress put my generation into debt for the rest of our lives. We cannot allow more refugees and illegals into our country. It is obvious our country is not in a position to properly vet refugees right now,” Gross said.

For more information about Gross, please visit tylergrossforcongress.com.

— Tyler Gross is the owner of The Justice People and a candidate running for Congress.