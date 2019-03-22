Pixel Tracker

Tyler Nelson of UCSB Wins Decathlon at Westmont’s Jim Klein Meet

By Westmont Sports Information | March 22, 2019 | 8:52 p.m.

The fifth-annual Jim Klein Multi-Events took place at Westmont Track on Friday and Saturday with 22 men participating in the decathlon and 16 women competing in the heptathlon. 

The decathlon was won by Tyler Nelson of UC Santa Barbara to tallied 7.336 points. UCSB teammate Sam Pica finished second with 6,899 points. Unattached athlete Tomchiko Muranaka of Japan placed third with 6.871 points.

Westmont's Peiter Top placed four, finishing with a personal-best and Westmont record 6.868 points. Westmont's Jackson Nemitz placed sixth, recording a personal-best 6,480 points. Both athletes' marks qualify them to compete in the NAIA Outdoor National Championships, provided they finish in the top 16 in the NAIA at season's end.

The heptathlon was won by Annie Wright of George Fox (Ore.), who scored 5,307 points. Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis of Idaho State placed second with a total of 5,076 points and Brianna VanVleet, also of Idaho State, claimed third place with 4,925 points.

Michaela Banyi was Westmont's top scorer with a personal-best 4.402 points.

