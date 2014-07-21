Tyler Powell Named New Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation Trustee

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Tyler Powell as a new Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation trustee.

Powell is the associate vice president of investments for Wells Fargo Advisors, Private Client Group.

Powell received a bachelor of arts degree in business economics from UCSB. He is a chartered retirement planning counselor (CRPC) and an accredited asset management specialist (AAMS).

In addition to serving as a Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation trustee, Powell also serves on the Endowment Committee for the Carpinteria Morning Rotary Club and the Finance Committee for the Carpinteria Education Foundation.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 adults and 125 children every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local middle and high school campuses as well as UCSB to work with children, teens and young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.