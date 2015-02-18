Tyler Renner: Despite Media Clatter Surrounding Transgender Topics, Violence Falls on Deaf Ears

Transgender. For many, this has become the new buzzword, an emerging cultural group that is gaining traction in our collective consciousness. These days, transgender seems to be on everyone’s lips — from pop culture peddlers to political pundits.

The national media, from Time to People magazine, are “reporting” (read: gossiping) about Bruce Jenner’s speculated gender identity and changing outward expression. Jeffrey Tambor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role as a transgender woman on Amazon’s dramedy Transparent. Fans of the Netflix show Orange Is the New Black recognized actress and activist Laverne Cox on the cover of Time in 2014. She was also one of Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year and has picked up a role on CBS’ new legal drama, Doubt. Bill Maher recently featured author and activist Janet Mock on his show, where she promoted her new MSNBC web series So Popular! The football coach on Fox’s Glee came out as a trans man, announced his transition from female to male and sang with a 200-person transgender choir on a recent episode titled “Transition.”

While popular art and culture are atop this trending topic, transgender people have also gained visibility and voice in the political arena. When President Barack Obama mentioned “lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender” people in his State of the Union address, he made history as the first president to ever mention the T in LGBT. The U.S. Army recently announced that Chelsea Manning, the WikiLeaks soldier sentenced to 35 years in prison, was approved for hormone therapy while incarcerated. It’s crucial to note here that transgender people are still barred from serving openly in any branch of the U.S. military.

The contrived and misguided preoccupation with bathroom issues has also come to a tipping point. The City of West Hollywood recently passed a law requiring all single-stall restrooms to be labeled "gender neutral,” while a proposed bill in Florida would make it a crime for transgender people to use a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity rather than their biology. This preoccupation with bathroom rights is often disguised as a matter of privacy or decency, but in reality they result in de-humanizing dialogues meant to exclude trans and gender nonconforming people from entering public spaces.

Shifting to more pressing topics in the transgender community, let’s focus on what this new level of media visibility has left invisible: the constant threat of violence against transgender Americans. Sadly, the fixation on a potentially transgender celebrity has taken the spotlight from the real issue here: that transgender people are consistently losing their lives as victims of hate crimes in this county.

What you won’t see splashed across the cover of gossip magazines is the sobering reality that in 2015, just two months into this new year, six transgender women have been killed in this country. The most recent case comes from Ohio, where a 22-year-old transgender girl name Bri Golec was stabbed to death by her father. This adds another name to a list that includes: Lamia Beard, 30, Norfolk, Va., Taja DeJeus, 36, San Francisco, Penny Proud, 21, New Orleans, La., Ty Underwood, 24, North Tyler, Texas, and Yazmin Vash Payne, 33, Los Angeles (source). For some, this may seem like an alarming phenomenon, but the sobering reality is that transgender women face a 1 in 12 chance of being murdered, which jumps to 1 in 8 for trans women of color and this has been dreadfully consistent for the last several years (source).

The constant threat of external violence and negative messages around transgender people (transphobia) are often internalized for those who experience gender differently. An alarming 41 percent of transgender people will attempt suicide in their lifetime. Those feelings overcame Leelah Alcorn, a 17-year-old transgender girl who committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving tractor on Dec. 28, 2014.

Her poignant suicide note traces her journey to self-discovery, the crushing weight of her parents’ religious rejection and the lack of hope she had for her life. She signed the note, “My death needs to be counted in the number of transgender people who commit suicide this year. I want someone to look at that number and say, 'that’s f***ed up' and fix it. Fix society. Please.”

Some argue that the more we talk about transgender people (good or bad), the more open and accepting we will become. While there are merits to this thought, let's recognize that most people are not discussing transgender people and trans lives, they are sensationalizing them. Let’s see past physical transition and bathroom concerns to recognize that transgender people are humans whose basic rights to life and free expression are being denied. And while we may see more images of transgender people, visibility does not equate to nor guarantee safety.

So where do we go from here? Thankfully, there are a handful of people in Santa Barbara working on proactive, rather than reactive, approaches to local transgender support. The Pacific Pride Foundation offers transgender sensitivity trainings for social services agencies and maintains a monthly support group for transgender individuals. (For more information, visit Pacific Pride’s Transgender Center.) Similarly, Max Rorty, a licensed clinical social worker, trains medical and mental-health professionals on transgender competent care, which the Central Coast severely lacks. See more at maxrorty.com.

There is also a new group, Trans* Youth Santa Barbara, that seeks to provide a safe and supportive environment for the families of transgender and gender nonconforming children and teens. Monthly meetings include a parent/caregiver group, a gender nonconforming play group for children ages 2 to 12, and a trans teen support group. For more information about this group, contact [email protected].

— Tyler Renner is the LGBTQ program coordinator at Pacific Pride Foundation, and runs an LGBTQ youth group, provides outreach to schools to support Gay-Straight Alliances, and conducts LGBTQ Cultural Competency and Sensitivity Trainings for social services agencies and organizations. He can be contacted at 805.893.3636 x117 or at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.