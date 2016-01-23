Tyng’s Goal Lifts Laguna Blanca Over Dunn

Boys Soccer

Laguna Blanca scored its biggest of the season, beating defending CIF champion Dunn, 1-0, in a Condor League boys soccer game.

Ethan Tyng scored the winning goal off a long throw from Philip Fauntlery in the 54th mintue.

"We defended very well and kept the clean sheet," Laguna coach Goffin Boyoko said. "That is very important if you want to win high-level soccer game. This is a huge win for us. We will build on this win and try to get better one game at the time."

The Owls lost to Dunn in last year's CIF Division 7 final. The Earwigs have several players back from the championship team.

"In my opinion, Dunn is a good contender for the state championship," said Boyoko.

