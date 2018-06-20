U-Pick Season Begins Saturday at Santa Barbara Blueberries

Starting this Saturday, May 3, experience U-pick paradise in Santa Barbara Wine Country.

Santa Barbara Blueberries at Restoration Oaks Ranch is pleased to announce that its grand opening for the 2014 U-pick season is this Saturday.

Its premium quality blueberries are grown naturally, without sprays or pesticides, so you can pick ‘em and eat ‘em right off the bush! These are among the freshest, sweetest, most delicious blueberries you will ever taste.

Come pick some delicious, locally grown super food — and instantly be smarter, too.

Bring the kids and enjoy some time in the blueberry fields of pristine Restoration Oaks Ranch, located right off Highway 101 in the Santa Ynez Valley, just five minutes north of the Gaviota tunnel and five minutes south of Buellton. Santa Barbara Blueberries is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until the end of the season.

For more information, click here, email [email protected] or call 805.686.5718.

— Ed Seaman represents Santa Barbara Blueberries.