U.S. Air Force’s Tops in Blue to Perform for Vandenberg Community

Get ready for a fantastic night of free entertainment. Tops in Blue, the premier entertainment showcase of the U.S. Air Force will perform for the Vandenberg community at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 11 at the Cabrillo High School Gymnasium in Vandenberg Village.

Join Tops in Blue as they celebrate their 60th anniversary by looking forward to a bright future of "Family Entertaining Family."

This year's tour features the exciting sounds of Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams, Daft Punk and others. It also showcases the great country music of artists like Jerry Reed, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and the Pistol Annies.

Of course, no Tops in Blue show would be complete without the great patriotic music that honors our nation and its heroes. Add the high-energy precision choreography and dazzling visual impact Tops in Blue is known for and every member of the audience will be singing along and dancing in their seats.

This year's tour will take Tops in Blue throughout the United States and to more than 20 countries, with close to 90 performances over a seven-month period, including shows for our deployed military members in Southwest Asia.

The Tops in Blue 2014 Tour is proud to be sponsored by the Coca-Cola Company, which has sponsored the Tops in Blue program for 22 consecutive years, and Dell Inc., which is in its second year of sponsoring Tops in Blue.

This year's Tops in Blue team is indeed a reflection of the "Best of the Best." Representing a wide variety of career specialties, they are an elite group of the most talented non-professional entertainers from throughout the Air Force. These enthusiastic active-duty airmen display the pride, patriotism and dedication felt by all Air Force personnel around the world. The show is guaranteed to energize hearts and souls and remind each of us that we stand proudly for America, its people and its music. Don't miss this powerful and unforgettable show.

