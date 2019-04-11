U.S. Chamber Honors Rep. Salud Carbajal With Spirit of Enterprise Award

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded Rep. Salud Carbajal with its annual Spirit of Enterprise Award, given to members of Congress in recognition of their support for pro-growth policies in the second session of the 115th Congress.

“Enhancing our local economy by supporting our small businesses and entrepreneurs on the Central Coast continues to be one of my top priorities,” said Carbajal, who represents California's 24th District.

“I’m grateful to receive this recognition from the U.S. Chamber for helping advance legislation to grow our local economy,” he said.

“As the leading champion for business in Northern Santa Barbara County, we appreciate the value that Congressman Carbajal and his staff place on advancing our local economy," said Glenn Morris, president/CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber.

"We look forward to working with him in the future to find ways to help the Santa Maria Valley and the entire Central Coast thrive,” Morris said.

“Every day, all across the country, America’s business owners and job creators serve their communities and strengthen their economies," said Thomas J. Donohue, president/CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"We commend those leaders in Washington who recognize the vital role these businesses play and support them through commonsense, growth-oriented policy,” he said.

“By advancing good legislation, these members of Congress are helping businesses grow and thrive, keeping our economy strong, and promoting the free enterprise system that drives opportunity and prosperity,” Donohue said.

The chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation. Members who supported the chamber’s position on at least 70 percent of those votes qualify to receive the award.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.