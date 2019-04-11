Pixel Tracker

Thursday, April 11 , 2019, 9:49 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

U.S. Chamber Honors Rep. Salud Carbajal With Spirit of Enterprise Award

By Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal | April 11, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Rep. Salud Carbajal
Rep. Salud Carbajal

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded Rep. Salud Carbajal with its annual Spirit of Enterprise Award, given to members of Congress in recognition of their support for pro-growth policies in the second session of the 115th Congress.

“Enhancing our local economy by supporting our small businesses and entrepreneurs on the Central Coast continues to be one of my top priorities,” said Carbajal, who represents California's 24th District.

“I’m grateful to receive this recognition from the U.S. Chamber for helping advance legislation to grow our local economy,” he said.

“As the leading champion for business in Northern Santa Barbara County, we appreciate the value that Congressman Carbajal and his staff place on advancing our local economy," said Glenn Morris, president/CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber.

"We look forward to working with him in the future to find ways to help the Santa Maria Valley and the entire Central Coast thrive,” Morris said.

“Every day, all across the country, America’s business owners and job creators serve their communities and strengthen their economies," said Thomas J. Donohue, president/CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

"We commend those leaders in Washington who recognize the vital role these businesses play and support them through commonsense, growth-oriented policy,” he said.

“By advancing good legislation, these members of Congress are helping businesses grow and thrive, keeping our economy strong, and promoting the free enterprise system that drives opportunity and prosperity,” Donohue said.

The chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation. Members who supported the chamber’s position on at least 70 percent of those votes qualify to receive the award.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

— Tess Whittlesey for Rep. Salud Carbajal.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 