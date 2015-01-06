U.S. Chamber of Commerce Invites Small Businesses to Apply for DREAM BIG Awards
By U.S. Chamber of Commerce | January 6, 2015 | 8:58 a.m.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize the best of the best American small businesses through its 2015 DREAM BIG Small Business of the Year awards program.
If you are a small business, this is your chance to win a $10,000 cash prize and gain national recognition.
Apply today by clicking here.
Applications are due Feb. 2.
