Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:54 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

U.S. Forest Service Prescribes Wet Season Burns in Los Padres National Forest

By Jennifer Gray for the U.S. Forest Service | January 15, 2016 | 11:15 a.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials today announced plans to launch a series of prescribed burns over the next few months to eliminate forest understory, piled brush and mechanically treated vegetation on the Santa Lucia Ranger District. 

The Figueroa Mountain Project is intended to both help protect an important recreation area and adjacent private properties as well as improve overall forest health of the large conifer stands which are unique to Figueroa Mountain. 

Due to the drought and subsequent beetle infestation, there is an abundance of standing dead trees in the Figueroa Mountain Project area.

Because they pose a safety threat to recreational sites, roads, and other trees, the dead trees, will be cut, chipped, piled and burned or left to decompose.

Understory burning during the wet winter months will decrease accumulated ground and ladder fuels and therefore limit potential wildfire intensity during the dry summer months. 

Executing these actions will help reduce the risk of future tree mortality due to insects, disease and stand-replacing wildfires.

The prescribed treatments will involve burning treated vegetation and conducting understory burning. U.S. Forest Service crews will commence actions when weather and air quality conditions are suitable to safely accomplish the project objectives.

Burning may begin as early as Jan. 15 and will end by March 1, 2016.

The project area is located near Figueroa Mountain, approximately 9 miles northeast of Los Olivos in Santa Barbara County. 

If you have any questions about the project, please contact the Santa Lucia Ranger District Office at 805.925.9538.

Jennifer Gray represents the U.S. Forest Service.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 