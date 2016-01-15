U.S. Forest Service Prescribes Wet Season Burns in Los Padres National Forest

Los Padres National Forest officials today announced plans to launch a series of prescribed burns over the next few months to eliminate forest understory, piled brush and mechanically treated vegetation on the Santa Lucia Ranger District.

The Figueroa Mountain Project is intended to both help protect an important recreation area and adjacent private properties as well as improve overall forest health of the large conifer stands which are unique to Figueroa Mountain.

Due to the drought and subsequent beetle infestation, there is an abundance of standing dead trees in the Figueroa Mountain Project area.

Because they pose a safety threat to recreational sites, roads, and other trees, the dead trees, will be cut, chipped, piled and burned or left to decompose.

Understory burning during the wet winter months will decrease accumulated ground and ladder fuels and therefore limit potential wildfire intensity during the dry summer months.

Executing these actions will help reduce the risk of future tree mortality due to insects, disease and stand-replacing wildfires.

The prescribed treatments will involve burning treated vegetation and conducting understory burning. U.S. Forest Service crews will commence actions when weather and air quality conditions are suitable to safely accomplish the project objectives.

Burning may begin as early as Jan. 15 and will end by March 1, 2016.

The project area is located near Figueroa Mountain, approximately 9 miles northeast of Los Olivos in Santa Barbara County.

If you have any questions about the project, please contact the Santa Lucia Ranger District Office at 805.925.9538.

— Jennifer Gray represents the U.S. Forest Service.