U.S. Highway 101 Resurfacing Project Near Cathedral Oaks Road Continues With New Ramp Closure

A project to resurface US Highway 101 in both directions from north of Cathedral Oaks Road to north of Turnpike Road will continue next week with a ramp closure at the State Route 217 off-ramp at Patterson Avenue.

The closure will remain in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 until Friday, Dec. 4, 2015.

Motorists will detour onto southbound US Highway 101 to reach Turnpike Road before returning northbound to reach Patterson Avenue.

This ramp closure is necessary to allow for construction of curb ramps at the end of the southbound US Highway 101 off-ramp at Patterson Avenue.

The contractor for this $9.4 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. This project is expected to be completed in June 2016.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zone.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website.

— Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.