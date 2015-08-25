Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:26 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Sen. Barbara Boxer Visits Site of Refugio Oil Spill

California Democrat, joined by Rep. Lois Capps, reiterates questions about crude oil pipeline that burst and attacks GOP for undermining safety efforts

With Rep. Lois Capps by her side, U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer speaks to reporters Tuesday at Refugio State Beach during a visit to learn about the effects and clean-up of the May 19 oil spill there.
With Rep. Lois Capps by her side, U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer speaks to reporters Tuesday at Refugio State Beach during a visit to learn about the effects and clean-up of the May 19 oil spill there. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 25, 2015 | 3:20 p.m.

U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer paid a visit to Refugio State Beach on Tuesday to get a first-hand look at ground zero of the May oil spill that coated much of the Gaviota Coast in crude.

The four-term California Democrat was joined by Congresswoman Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, for a briefing on the months-long clean-up effort from local, state and federal officials.

The pair also met with reporters during a brief press conference, with the scenic Refugio Cove serving as a backdrop.

On May 19, up to 142,000 gallons of oil spewed from a break in an underground crude oil pipeline belonging to Plains All American Pipeline, with an estimated 21,000 gallons reaching the shoreline and the sea.

The spill — from the company's 24-inch Line 901, which parallels Highway 101 on the inland side of the roadway — affected nearly 100 miles of coastline, prompted weeks-long shutdowns of Refugio and El Capitan state beaches, and forced temporary closures of offshore fisheries.

Although Boxer has announced she will retire from the Senate when her current team ends in 2016, her remarks resembled a campaign stump speech, with the Republican Party as her primary target.

Boxer, a longtime foe of oil development along the California coast, called the Refugio spill “an ecological and economic disaster” that demonstrated the dangers of offshore oil drilling.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jennifer Williams discusses the Refugio oil spill clean up with Rep. Lois Capps and U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, right, on Tuesday. Click to view larger
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jennifer Williams discusses the Refugio oil spill clean up with Rep. Lois Capps and U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, right, on Tuesday. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Boxer and Capps are among federal officials who have pressed Plains officials on questions about their pipeline maintenance and initial response to the spill.

Boxer reiterated those questions Tuesday, saying “we need to hold the company to the highest standards given their safety record.”

She noted that President Barack Obama’s proposed budget would increase funding for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the federal agency with oversight responsibility for oil pipelines.

She slammed Republicans in Congress for moving to reduce funding for PHMSA as well as the Environmental Protection Agency.

Refugio Beach “is a gift from God,” she said, “and must be protected.”

Capps, who also is retiring from Congress when her term ends next year, offered similar comments about the need to beef up oversight of oil pipelines and protect the county’s scenic coastline from the impacts of oil development.

Among those attending Tuesday’s gathering was Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, who is running to replace Capps as the 24th District representative in Congress.

There also were representatives of the U.S. Coast Guard and numerous local, state and federal agencies that have been involved in the oil spill response and clean-up efforts.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Swimmers enjoy a summer day at Refugio State Beach, oblivious to a visit to the park by U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, who came to get a first-hand look at ground zero of the May 19 oil spill. Click to view larger
Swimmers enjoy a summer day at Refugio State Beach, oblivious to a visit to the park by U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, who came to get a first-hand look at ground zero of the May 19 oil spill. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 