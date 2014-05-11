Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:36 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Former UC Berkeley Professor Leon Litwack Returns to Santa Barbara Genealogical Society

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | May 11, 2014 | 6:00 p.m.

Leon Litwack
Leon Litwack

Leon Litwack, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and professor emeritus at UC Berkeley, will again at the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 17, at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave.

A Santa Barbara native, Litwack is an American historian whose works focus on slavery, the United States’ Reconstruction Era and its aftermath into the 20th century. He won a National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize and the Francis Parkman Prize for his 1979 book, Been In the Storm So Long: The Aftermath of Slavery. He also received a Guggenheim Fellowship.

He retired to emeritus status in 2007 at Cal, where he received the Golden Apple Award for Outstanding Teaching. Then he went on a lecture tour that led to his latest book, How Free Is Free? The Long Death of Jim Crow (2009).

Litwack’s presentation to the society in February 2013 was very well received by an extra large audience. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear a true pioneer in black history speak directly on the subject.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Computer Genealogy and Jewish Genealogy.  The featured program with Litwack starts at 10:30 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society. Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chairman of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 