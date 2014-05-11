Former UC Berkeley Professor Leon Litwack Returns to Santa Barbara Genealogical Society

Leon Litwack, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and professor emeritus at UC Berkeley, will again at the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 17, at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave.

A Santa Barbara native, Litwack is an American historian whose works focus on slavery, the United States’ Reconstruction Era and its aftermath into the 20th century. He won a National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize and the Francis Parkman Prize for his 1979 book, Been In the Storm So Long: The Aftermath of Slavery. He also received a Guggenheim Fellowship.

He retired to emeritus status in 2007 at Cal, where he received the Golden Apple Award for Outstanding Teaching. Then he went on a lecture tour that led to his latest book, How Free Is Free? The Long Death of Jim Crow (2009).

Litwack’s presentation to the society in February 2013 was very well received by an extra large audience. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear a true pioneer in black history speak directly on the subject.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Computer Genealogy and Jewish Genealogy. The featured program with Litwack starts at 10:30 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chairman of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.