Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:28 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UC Care Reaches Deal with Sansum Clinic for Coverage

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 25, 2013 | 8:18 p.m.

More than a month of vocal protests have paid off for UC Santa Barbara employees, who have fought and won the right to use less-expensive health-care plan coverage locally.

University of California officials announced last week that they had reached an agreement with Sansum Clinics in Santa Barbara to be a part of the first tier of UC Care, the least-expensive option in the recently rolled out three-tiered system.

UCSB faculty had been lambasting the new, revamped medical benefits since the 2014 changes were unveiled last month — collecting more than 300 signatures for a petition addressed to UC President Janet Napolitano and threatening legal action.

UC System changes will ax all Anthem plans in 2014, along with a Health Net Full HMO, because of the company’s scheduled price increases.

The plans will be replaced with a Blue Shield Health Savings Plan and UC Care, which was set to offer its first tier at hospitals near all UC campuses except in Santa Barbara.

UC officials had previously been unable to reach an insurance agreement to accept the Tier 1 plan, a $20 co-pay PPO plan, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital or Sansum Clinic.

UC has still not been unable to reach an agreement with Cottage Hospital.

Cottage and Sansum will, however, accept the second tier of UC Care, which will charge patients for 20 percent of their services with a $5,000 cap. The facilities will also accept the new Health Net Blue & Gold HMO and two current HMO plans.

"We understand the complex provider situation in Santa Barbara and have heard UC Santa Barbara employees' concerns regarding Sansum and Cottage Hospitals," said Lori Taylor, executive director of UC Care. "We are happy that we have been able to work out an understanding with Sansum Clinic."

Under the agreement, UCSB employees, who were able to enroll in new plans beginning Oct. 28, will have access to 48 providers and specialist, five multispecialty clinic locations, two urgent care centers and more than 200 physicians in the Sansum Santa Barbara Medical Foundation group.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 