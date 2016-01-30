Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

UC Davis Jumps on Gauchos Early

By Mitchell Clements, UCSB Sports Information | January 30, 2016 | 7:15 p.m.

DAVIS – UC Davis opened with a 15-3 run and never looked back, beating UC Santa Barbara, 80-51, in the Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

Onome Jemerigbe scored a team-high 15 points for the Gauchos (7-14, 4-3) and hit a pair of three pointers. Behind her was Makala Roper with 10 points, while she also led the team with five assists. Overall, the Gauchos struggled on offense with a 31.1 shooting percentage, while yielding a 59.3 clip to the Aggies.

The Gauchos won the rebounding battle 35-31 with Roper and Je Zhé Newton each grabbing five. They also finished with 18 offensive rebounds, the team's highest total in conference play and second overall to their total of 22 against Morehead State on Dec. 28.

In opening the second half, the Gauchos took off on a hot start with a 14-4 run through the first 5:28. Coco Miller first registered a three-pointer in UCSB's first possession and later made a pair of free throws. Jemerigbe made a three-pointer herself in buzzer beater fashion, while Newton got three points the old fashioned way in drawing contact on a hook shot. By the 4:32 mark, the score was 50-34 Aggies.

Davis (12-8, 5-2) was looking for a spark on offense and the team found it with Celia Marfone hitting an uncontested three-pointer at the top of the key. It was one of the team's only two downtown makes of the second half, but it sparked a 14-2 run to end the third quarter, giving them a 64-34 edge heading into the fourth.

UCSB will be back at home next week to host Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

