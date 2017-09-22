UC Irvine Goalie Frustrates UCSB in Mountain Pacific Invite Opener

Water Polo

The No. 7 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team dropped its opening match to No. 10 UC Irvine, 11-8, at the Mountain Pacific Invitational at USC on Friday.

The two teams faced off once already this season at the Triton Invitational, where the Gauchos edged the Anteaters 14-12 in overtime. This time, however, UC Irvine got the better of UCSB after pulling away in the second half.

Shane Hauschild scored early to cut in the third period to cut the Anteaters deficit to one, 6-5. But UC Irvine responded with four unanswered goals to take a 10-5 lead in the fourth.

Jovanovic, Mitch Young and Josh Jordan did their best to close the gap with late goals, but the Anteaters held on for the 11-8 victory.

UC Irvine goalie Matej Matijevic frustrated the Gauchos, racking up 16 saves. Lovre Milos tallied a game-high five goals for UCI. Justyn Barrios finished with seven saves for UCSB.

UCSB (5-4) will take on San Jose State (3-4) at Loyola Marymount on Saturday. The Spartans fell 18-9 to No. 2 USC on Friday.