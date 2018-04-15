UC Irvine Hammers Stevie Ledesma, UCSB, 11-1

Baseball

UC Irvine roughed up UCSB starter Stevie Ledesma and romped to an 11-1 baseball victory to win the Big West series on Sunday.

It was Ledesma's worst outing since becoming a starter as he finished allowing seven hits, seven runs (four earned) and two walks in 4.2 innings. The senior had allowed just three earned runs and 17 hits in his previous four starts (25 innings).

UC Irvine led 1-0 after four innings and erupted for six runs in the fifth.

After picking up a strikeout, Ledesma allowed a single and then gave up a two-run homer to Matt Reitano to put the Anteaters ahead 3-0.

An error by UCSB left fielder Blake Mann followed by another single had runners on first and second. Brendon Brooks lined a RBI single up the middle. A two-run triple, and a sacrifice fly for a RBI chased Ledesma. Kevin Chandler got the next batter to fly out and finally end the inning with UC Irvine taking a commanding 7-0 lead.

Irvine would go on to add two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Anteaters starting pitcher Trenton Denholm had yet to allow a single hit and was able to work around a couple of errors in the earlier frames.

In the seventh, after hitting sophomore catcher Eric Yang, Denholm allowed his first hit of the game as junior Sam Cohen was able to knock a single to right field, advancing Yang to second.

Sophomore center fielder Tommy Jew hit into a double play but Yang was able to take third and eventually came around to score thanks to a wild pitch. Denholm forced the next batter to ground out and ended his day allowing just one hit, one run and striking out four to earn his third win of the year.

UC Irvine tallied two more runs making the final score 11-1.

​UCSB will be back in action for a midweek match-up as it takes on USC at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17th at Dedeaux Field.