UC Irvine Tops UCSB 2-1 on Golden Goal

Junior winger Shaelan Murison's equalizer in the 49th minute kept the match between the UCSB women's soccer team (8-5-0, 1-1-0 Big West) and UC Irvine (6-5-1, 2-0-0 Big West) tied up into double overtime on Friday night, but a golden goal from Irvine midfielder Kelsee Pottorff left the visitors empty-handed at Anteater Stadium.

It was the Gauchos' first loss in an overtime game since October 6, 2016.

UC Irvine went ahead late in the first half on midfielder Shelby Lee's first goal of the season after midfielder Elizabeth Hutchinson half-volleyed a clearance up to the final third where Lee headed the ball into goal ahead of junior goalkeeper Hanna DeWeese.

Just three minutes into the second half, the Gauchos managed to get on equal footing when junior defender Sophia Dertorossian's long ball connected with a Murison volley that she fired inside the far post past Anteater goalkeeper Maddie Newsom.

Following a statistically even second half, UCSB had two shots in the first overtime from Murison and senior midfielder Madeline Gibson, both of which went over the crossbar.

The Gauchos' control of the extra time continued in the second overtime, where junior midfielder Lynsee Voss had a shot blocked just over a minute into the final period.

Moments later, the Gauchos conceded a foul deep in the Anteater half of the field, from which Newsom sent a free kick long into the final third of the field over the UCSB backline towards Pottorff, who headed the ball into the UCSB net at the 102-minute mark.

UCSB visits UC Riverside on Sunday at 5 p.m. Live stats can be accessed by going to the women's soccer schedule/results page on UCSBGauchos.com.