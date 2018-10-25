UC Merced Honors Goleta Student Gabriela Garcia Tellez

The University of California, Merced, has announced that Gabriela Garcia Tellez, of Goleta, a junior majoring in social sciences, humanities and arts, is among sutdents who have been recognized as prestigious Chancellor’s Scholars.
The recipients have exemplified outstanding work in the classroom, finishing with a 3.5 grade-point average or higher in both the fall and spring semesters of the 2017-18 school year.
More than 750 students — the top 10 percent of the university’s student body — were honored at an Oct. 20 ceremony. Honorees received a Chancellor’s Scholars pin, personalized certificate and individual photo with Chancellor Dorothy Leland.
— Kenneth Mashinchi for UC Merced.