UC Regent to Host Holiday Party for Guardian Scholars

Continuing an annual holiday tradition, UC Regent Hadi Makarechian and his wife, Barbara, will once again host a holiday party to support the Guardian Scholars program at UC Santa Barbara.

Guardian Scholars are students who have aged out of the foster care system and are, quite literally, on their own.

The event brings UCSB and Santa Barbara City College students together with friends of the Makarechians, who serve as their families for the evening.

The Guardian Scholars holiday party will take place from 5 - 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, at the Montecito Country Club, located at 920 Summit Road.

For more information, contact Lisa Przekop, director of admissions at UCSB and director of the campus’s Guardian Scholars program, at [email protected] or 805.893.3641.

— Sonia Fernandez represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.