UC Regents Honor Williams for Championing Education in Legislature

By Josh Molina for Das Williams | November 21, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

UC Regents President Janet Napolitano honored Assembly member Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, for his commitment to educational excellence, at a recent UC Regents meeting.

Assembly member Das Williams (UC Regents)

“Assemblymember Williams consistently prioritized access, quality, and affordability of public higher education during his six years in the Assembly,” Napolitano said. “He was always willing to take on the tough issues, and always, always put students first.

"It is people like Das — genuinely passionate about the future of public higher education and its role in people’s lives — who help ensure that the University remains a world-class institution for the people of California.”

During his time in the Legislature, Williams served as chair of the Higher Education Committee, and championed several pieces of legislation aimed at improving access and increasing college completion rates.

Williams worked to develop uniform AP standards for college transfers, increased access and college completion through additional summer- and winter-session courses, and boosted federal financial aid opportunities for all students. He also worked with community colleges to allow homeless students to shower at school, even if they are not enrolled in physical education courses.

“I am humbled to receive this recognition from the UC Regents,” Williams said. “Our public universities still are the greatest avenue of social and economic mobility for each successive generation of California’s people.

"Because of that, defending the value of those universities, increasing the number of students who can attend, and continuing to improve the system is vital."

