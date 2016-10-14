UC Riverside’s Defense Too Much for UCSB

College Volleyball

UCSB struggled to put the ball away and opened its two-game road trip with a 3-1 (25-23, 25-14, 25-27, 25-21) loss at UC Riverside on Friday night in a Big West match.

UCSB (11-8, 2-4) hit just .138, as the Highlanders had the floor well covered with 76 total digs with four players reaching double figures. The Gauchos were led by Lindsey Ruddins with 13 kills, while Rowan Ennis finished behind her with 12.

UCR's Mickayla Sherman had a career night hitting the ball, pounding 26 kills and swinging at a .400 clip.

While Riverside (6-11, 1-4) may have out-dug UCSB as a team, Emilia Petrachi ended the night as the match leader with 20 scoops. It was the sophomore's fourth 20-plus dig performance of the season and the second in conference play.

At the net, UCR also had the edge with 11 total blocks to the Gauchos' eight, with Meg Graham having a hand on nine of those. On UCSB's side, Ennis paced the roster with three block assists, which helped her tie Ruddins with a team-high 13.5 points.