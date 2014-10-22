UC Santa Barbara Foundation Welcomes New Trustees for New Academic Year

Five new trustees have been elected to the board of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation, a leadership body that promotes the university by increasing philanthropy, and managing and growing the endowment.

As UCSB’s principal fundraising organization, the nonprofit foundation generates and administers private gifts to the campus, including support for students, research and instruction. It also ensures the appropriate use of all private funds.

Helping to forge links between the professional and business communities and the campus to increase private support for university programs, the foundation plays a critical role in promoting and achieving fundraising goals and priorities. The board consists of philanthropic leaders sharing a commitment to advance UCSB’s mission and sustain its reputation for excellence.

“We are honored and thrilled to welcome these five visionary and dynamic leaders — all accomplished alumni of UC Santa Barbara — to our foundation board,” Chancellor Henry Yang said. “Our academic community is continually inspired and uplifted by the tremendous vision, devotion, guidance and philanthropic support of our outstanding trustees.”

Board chair Marcy Carsey added: “Our new UC Santa Barbara Foundation trustees will add another extraordinary layer to our already stellar board. Collectively and as individuals, our members are devoted to advancing the mission of this great university through private giving, advocacy and engagement. This new group raises the bar yet again. We welcome their vision and leadership.”

The new trustees for the 2014-15 year are:

» Robert Ballard ’65 — Professor of oceanography, University of Rhode Island; Earth Science Distinguished Alumni Award, UCSB, 1998; Distinguished Alumni Award, UCSB Alumni Association, 1985 (Narragansett, RI)

» Elizabeth Gabler ’77 — President, Fox 2000 Pictures, a division of Twentieth Century Fox Filmed Entertainment; member, UC Santa Barbara’s Carsey-Wolf Center Advisory Board; UCSB commencement speaker, 2006 (Santa Barbara)

» Ambassador Marc Grossman ’73 — Vice chairman, The Cohen Group; Distinguished Alumni Award, UCSB Alumni Association, 2001 (Arlington, VA)

» George Holbrook, Jr. ’53 — Managing partner, Bradley Resources Company; member, UC Santa Barbara’s Institute for Energy Efficiency Director’s Council; honoree, UCSB Engineering Exemplary Service Award, 2012 (Santa Barbara)

» Michael Koch ’89 — Surgeon and partner, New York Group for Plastic Surgery; member, New York Campaign Committee (New York)

“The university is so fortunate to welcome these outstanding leaders to our foundation board,” said Beverly Colgate, executive director of the UC Santa Barbara Foundation. “Our trustees bring unique external perspectives to our campus, and we so value their contribution of time, vision and leadership. Our new group of trustees are notably accomplished nationally as well as internationally and we are thankful for their commitment and investment in the university.”

— Shelly Leachman represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.