UCSB’s Green Initiative Fund Continues to Build Sustainability Projects on its Campus

Initiative is funded by student-approved fees and contributes to on-campus projects to reduce environmental impact

herb garden Click to view larger
A UCen Dining herb garden was one of The Green Initiative Fund projects funded this year at UC Santa Barbara.  (Sheridan Taphorn / Noozhawk photo)
By Sheridan Taphorn, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 8, 2018 | 9:54 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara is working to reduce its carbon footprint with The Green Initiative Fund, which supports programs that reduce the campus' environmental impact.

In June, The Green Initiative Fund (TGIF) awarded funding for projects in the 2017-18 year that will increase the amount of renewable energy used on campus and reduce waste. 

“TGIF is a unique program on UCSB’s campus because it is the first green fee in the UC System and it is voted in and funded by the students,” said Jewel Persad, Grants Manager at UCSB.

The fund was created in 2006 when an overwhelming majority of students agreed to pay a small fee included in their tuition. Currently, students pay $3.47 per quarter which contributes approximately $170,000 a year towards TGIF.

There's a new vote on the fee every four years, and so far students continue to re-approve the fee to fund energy efficient efforts on campus.

The grants committee is comprised of four undergraduate students, two graduate students, one staff member, and one faculty member, and they decide which projects to fund each year.

“We have seen an increase in applicants the past couple of years and this year had the highest number of applicants I have seen since I have been here,” Persad said.

This year the committee saw about 40 applications and awarded funds to 21 different projects, totaling $180,378, she said.

Those include lighting retrofits, infrastructures for electric vehicle charging stations, composting projects, and an herb garden for UCen Dining.

“This was my second time applying for a grant, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of sustainability efforts here on campus,” said John Lazarus, Assistant Director for UCen Dining, who applied for the grant. 

He has been using the funds to build a sustainable and defensible garden outside the UCen to increase local and organic produce for dining such as, cilantro and parsley.

Kathryn Foster, environmental affairs board campaign manager, headed the proposal to replace UCSB Bookstore lighting with LEDs. Replacing the fluorescent lighting will save more than 72,000 kilowatt hours and about $10,000 annually, she said.

“The application process is so simple and the best advice I can give to my fellow students is that if you have an idea on how to save energy on our campus, go for it!” Foster said.

Proposals are due to the grants committee each March and final funding decisions are announced in May. 

“What I think is really special about the grant is it gives students the opportunity to be innovative,” Persad said. ​“Students don’t have the resources they need and TGIF creates the opportunity for students to take sustainability into their own hands and help improve their campus.” 

Noozhawk intern Sheridan Taphorn can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

