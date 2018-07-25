Wednesday, July 25 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UC Santa Barbara Lagoon Burn Scheduled for Week of August 6

By Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Air Pollution Control District | July 25, 2018 | 3:47 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration, has tentatively scheduled a one-day prescribed burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a burn window from Aug. 6 through Aug. 10.

This one-day burn is part of ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation.

Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog in order to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.

Approximately 0.5 acres of grassland and Coastal Sage/Bluff Scrub will be burned. As conditions permit, the burn is scheduled to begin in the late morning or early afternoon and conclude by 4 p.m. on a permissive burn day.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County.

The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

The burn is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities.

When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.

These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn.

Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Please use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.

For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit www.OurAir.org.

 

