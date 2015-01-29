UC Santa Barbara Names New Athletic Director

The athletic director from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst has been tapped to take over the same post at UC Santa Barbara.

UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang announced the appointment of John McCutcheon Thursday afternoon, citing his experience leading NCAA Division I athletics departments.

McCutcheon, who was athletic director at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo for 12 years before heading to UMass, is tentatively set to start the new job March 2, pending approval from the UC Office of the President, Yang wrote in a letter to the UCSB campus community.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” McCutcheon said in a statement. “When this opportunity presented itself a few months back, my wife (Sue) and I knew it was something we had to look into. Because of family situations, we left the Central Coast 11 years ago, and we very much look forward to getting back.

“I am extremely thankful to Chancellor Yang and all the members of the committee, and I can’t wait to get to Santa Barbara and get to work.”

The new director of Intercollegiate Athletics will be formally introduced at a UCSB press conference Tuesday.

Details about his salary were not immediately available.

The permanent athletic director position has remained open since last summer, when Mark Massari left after six years to lead the athletics department at Oregon State University.

Gary Cunningham has served as interim UCSB athletic director since early August, returning temporarily to the job he held from 1995 until 2008 — when Massari took over.

At UMass, Yang said McCutcheon was responsible for the campus’s 21 varsity sports and the recreation program, in addition to a large fundraising push that helped bolster new athletic facilities.

“He has led their Athletics Department through several key facility upgrades due to his work in increasing the levels of annual donations and corporate sponsorships, and has spearheaded a historic move in transitioning the football program from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision,” Yang said.

“UMass student-athletes have also had great success outside of their sport, due in part to an increased focus on academic support and a greater emphasis on student-athlete well-being through programs that he has put in place.”

Since he was hired in 2004, UMass has gained a new boathouse for the women’s crew team, a $34.5 million football performance center and press box at the UMass track and field complex, and a $38 million campus recreation center.

The Champions Center, a dedicated practice and training facility for men’s and women’s basketball, is scheduled to open later this year.

While he was there, UMass won 38 conference titles and reached 29 NCAA Tournaments, with several teams making major contests for the first time in years.

Prior to Cal Poly, McCutcheon, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania., served as associate athletic director for business and operations at Boston College and as assistant athletic manager at the University of Maine.

He will oversee 20 sports teams at UCSB, where Yang hopes McCutcheon will continue his streak of success.

“We have all been impressed by his enthusiasm and his commitment to supporting our coaches and student-athletes in reaching their academic and athletics goals,” Yang said. “Please join me in welcoming John and his wife, Sue, to our UC Santa Barbara family.”

