Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:33 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fitness, Fun Fanatics Race through UC Santa Barbara with Flying Colors

Inaugural 'Run or Dye' 5K draws 8,000 runners in colorful benefit fo UCSB Alumni Scholarship Fund

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo | August 10, 2013 | 11:20 a.m.

Colorful, fitness enthusiasts crowded the UC Santa Barbara campus walkways Saturday morning for a fun run unlike anything ever seen on the Central Coast.

More than 8,000 runners and walkers from throughout California took part in the UCSB-hosted “Run or Dye” 5K event, touted by organizers as one of the largest running events ever in Santa Barbara County.

Many were still clamoring to sign up for their “Run or Dye Santa Barbara” experience bright and early Saturday morning, as the area near Harder Stadium flooded with anticipation before the slightly delayed 9 a.m. start time.

“Run or Dye” has swept the nation with its fun painted runs that promote fitness with a splash of color and draw at least 10,000 participants who would rather not keep track of their running splits.

So many runners and walkers showed up Saturday that many participants — still waiting for their staggered start — were able to cheer on others who were sprinting to finish on the other side of the UCSB parking lot.

Several dye stations decorated plainly — or wildly — dressed runners with bouts of color before they finished amid a “festival of colors” as a final opportunity to cover every inch of their bodies in dye made from biodegradable cornstarch.

In a proud showing of Gaucho spirit, the campus course’s first and final dye stations spouted the university’s blue and gold mascot colors.

Thousands of runners started their 'Run or Dye' 5K smiling after having waited for their rolling, staggered start in a UC Santa Barbara parking lot. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Thousands of runners started their "Run or Dye" 5K smiling after having waited for their rolling, staggered start in a UC Santa Barbara parking lot. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Also in the Gaucho spirit, “Run or Dye” teamed up the UCSB Alumni Scholarship Fund to benefit from a portion of event ticket sales.

Many runners wore colorful, matching outfits consisting of high socks, tutus, neon sunglasses or shirts with pre-determined slogans, such as “Agony of da feet.”

All seemed to be sporting smiles as they flowed through dye stations, snapping pictures with their smart phones.

Several braver souls pushed strollers and wheelchairs all the way through the finish line, which was lined with supporters wielding signs — “I see dyed people!”

Jose Valladares of Goleta was relieved to reach the final dye dousing after having pushed his 5-year-old daughter, Ariana, through the course. He waited for the rest of his running team to appear.

“It’s so fun,” said Valladares, adding that his whole family had participated in their first "Run or Dye" event together.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

(Santa Barbara Arts TV video)

The first dye station at Saturday's 'Run or Dye Santa Barbara' event squirted blue and gold UCSB Gaucho colors at passing runners. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
The first dye station at Saturday's "Run or Dye Santa Barbara" event squirted blue and gold UCSB Gaucho colors at passing runners. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 