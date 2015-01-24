Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UC Santa Barbara Student Stabbed in Isla Vista; Suspect in Custody

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 24, 2015 | 10:45 a.m.

Kevin Ruiz

A 21-year-old UC Santa Barbara student was hospitalized early Saturday after being stabbed during an altercation in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested a suspect in the case, Kevin Ruiz, 18, of Reseda, sheriff’s Lt. Craig Bonner said.

He said a UCSB police lieutenant on patrol came upon a fight in progress at about 2:45 a.m. in front of a fraternity in the 6700 block of Sueno Road.

“As he approached the location, the lieutenant noticed four subjects who were covered in blood and fleeing the scene,” Bonner said. “These subjects were detained and SBSO deputies arrived in the area to assist in handling the situation.”

The stabbing victim, who had wounds to his chest and head, was located at the fraternity, Bonner said, as was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available.

Bonner said an investigation determined that Ruiz was the suspect in the stabbing, and he was booked into County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Ruiz had minor wounds to his hands, and was treated prior to booking.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Investigators have asked that anyone with information about the incident contact the Sheriff’s Department at 805.683.2724, stop by the Isla Vista Foot Patrol office at 6504 Trigo Road, or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

