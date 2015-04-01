UCSB Bren School Student Writes Children’s Book About Climate Change

Owen Liu will sign copies of The Confounding Case of the Climate Crisis at this week's First Thursday Art Walk

All the science in the world won’t do any good unless those who concoct the ideas can communicate them to the public.

UC Santa Barbara Ph.D. student Owen Liu ascribes to that logic, and even though he’s not an expert scientist — at least not yet — the 25-year-old set out to research and write a children’s book about climate change.

That’s right — Liu authored his first text to get middle-school kids interested in one of this generation’s most complex and, at times, controversial subjects.

The Confounding Case of the Climate Crisis hit the presses earlier this year, and Liu, who’s studying at UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, will sign copies of the book during a First Thursday Art Walk event this week.

“It’s not just a science book,” Liu told Noozhawk. “It’s supposed to be an adventure. It’s supposed to make the science … really accessible.”

Protecting the ozone layer from carbon emissions and global warming is a bit of an abstract topic, but Liu said he set out to highlight ways people are already working to combat climate change.

The book deal came after his mother, who’s involved with a publishing company in his native Boston, asked if Liu wanted to write a book for the Galactic Academy of Science series. The sequence of books aims to educate middle-schoolers about math and science.

Each book features a hero (Benson) and heroine (Anita) who time travel to solve different mysteries involving computer programming, fossils and other clues.

Liu penned 177 pages — large font, complete with colorful pictures and graphs — looking first at the science of global warming and then examining ways to crack the case.

The characters visit a New Mexico wildfire preserve and a coral reef bleaching, which are both caused by extreme changes in temperature. Benson and Anita “don’t quite get there,” Liu said of solving the problem, but hosts of real science professionals already on the case haven't solved the issue, either.

“I had to do a good amount of research," Liu said. "It was really fun, though. I’m going to try to do a mentoring program this summer.”

Liu’s book is available online, and he hopes the text will soon find its way into local bookstores and classrooms.

Science, education and research are fields that interest him, so Liu called the book “good practice” for the career ahead.

He’ll be signing copies of his book from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Casa Magazine Gallery, 23 E. Canon Perdido St.

