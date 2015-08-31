Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 8:16 pm | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

UC Santa Barbara to Offer First Master’s Tech Management Degree

For UCSB's new business degree, 23 students will take part in inaugural technology management program

TMP’s new executive learning center in Phelps Hall was completed over the summer, specifically designed to accomodate the program’s new master’s degree program.
TMP’s new executive learning center in Phelps Hall was completed over the summer, specifically designed to accomodate the program’s new master’s degree program.  (T. Mastres / UCSB photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 31, 2015 | 6:59 p.m.

The competition was fierce and the applicant pool deep, but it’s official — 23 students will begin the track to earn UC Santa Barbara’s first-ever master's business degree this fall.

University officials are in the final stage of preparation for the new professional master’s in technology management (MTM), an MBA-like degree that aims to teach tomorrow’s leaders how to manage fellow engineering and technology industry employees.

Fall UCSB classes begin Sept. 24.

Bob York, who chairs UCSB’s popular Technology Management Program, is quick to point out the degree isn’t your run-of-the-mill MBA.

Those programs train students of any age and experience level to manage employees, regardless of specialty.

The MTM exclusively recruits students with at least two years of work experience on top of college degrees, teaching management skills to technical-minded scientists and engineers with strong leadership potential and drive.

So, marketing and operations classes won’t be cornerstones of curriculum.

TMP’s new executive learning center in Phelps Hall will host the new master’s degree program. Click to view larger
TMP’s new executive learning center in Phelps Hall will host the new master’s degree program.  (UCSB photo)

“People don’t historically think of UCSB as a business school,” York said. “The world doesn’t need another MBA program. This is the program I wish I had had.”

TMP, which was created in its initial form in 1998, had sights set on offering a degree long before 2015. The program known for its annual New Venture Competition, which allows students to present business venture ideas and compete for cash prizes, earned full academic program status to be able to offer the degree in January 2013.

Right now, students from any discipline earn certificates for participating in TMP, not actual degrees.

York recently showed off the newly renovated MTM program space in Phelps Hall, with a smile rarely leaving his face.

The executive learning center is across the sidewalk from TMP offices in old classrooms with windows as walls, flat screen TVs in the lobby and a large, air-conditioned classroom where students complete nine months of intensive curriculum and where mentors/sponsors can gather to hear business pitches.

Bob York
Bob York (UCSB photo)

Layout features 60 seats — the number of enrollees that the program will one day grow to — at the ready for an incoming class that’s about a quarter female, said York, who noted most students hail from California and at least have a loose connection to UCSB.

MTM students will choose to engage in 20-week projects, either developing a new business idea or innovating some aspect of an already established company, said Paul Leonardi, a TMP professor and director of MTM.

Students get dedicated faculty advisers and mentors similar to groups hawking ideas at UCSB’s New Venture Competition, which could include an MTM tract in addition to being open for graduate and undergraduate students.

“One hard thing to do as a student … is to make the translation between what you’re learning in the classroom and how to apply it,” said Leonardi, a Bay Area native who came to UCSB last year from Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and the Kellogg School of Management to develop MTM courses.

Paul Leonardi
Paul Leonardi (UCSB photo)

“This becomes our opportunity to guide them through that translation.”

Leonardi comes from a research background, where he learned employers have a tough time finding the right kind of scientist or engineer to promote into management.

That’s a process MTM and four dedicated faculty are supposed to ease.

Leonardi attributed the degree’s popularity — more than 100 people applied from around the world and went through a rigorous vetting process — to need in technical fields.

The fact that Santa Barbara has a rich ecosystem of tech companies, investment groups and startups doesn’t hurt, either, he said.

“I was really pleasantly surprised this year by how high quality our applicant pool was,” he said, adding that applications for next year’s class would be accepted in late September.

“There’s a lot of demand for the program.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 