UCEAP Announces New Scholarships, Discounts and Reduced Fees for Students Studying Abroad

Advice

The University of California Education Abroad Program (UCEAP) is pleased to announce new scholarships, discounts and reduced fees for UC students who study abroad in 2016-17. These measures will empower more UC students to travel, learn and live abroad.

In line with national trends, UCEAP saw a landmark year in enrollments in 2014-15 with some 5,275 undergraduates studying abroad. Yet, there remain many students without access to the benefits of a study abroad experience.

Determined to continue expanding international education opportunities and realize a vision of "study abroad for all," UCEAP is significantly increasing the amount of money awarded or discounted annually.

All participants during the 2016-17 school year will receive a fee reduction of $300, and students who enroll in a year-long program will receive a $3,000 discount.

Those students enrolling in the following programs will receive a $2,000 discount:

» Australia & Solomon Islands: Pacific Island Environmental & Community Health, Multi-Site

» China: Beijing Normal University

» China: Peking University

» China: Tsinghua University

» Germany: Free University Berlin

» Germany: Humboldt University Berlin

» Germany: Technical University Berlin

» Hong Kong: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

» Morocco: Intensive Arabic Summer, Rabat

» Spain: Language and Culture, University of Córdoba

​» UK-England: Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London

» UK-England: University of East Anglia



“UC students clearly see the value of a study abroad experience in their undergraduate education,” says UCEAP Associate Vice Provost and Executive Director Jean-Xavier Guinard. “We are excited to be in a position to expand our efforts to increase access to study abroad for all UC students. This is our most extensive and comprehensive financial aid package to date, and we hope all UC students take advantage of it.”

In addition to the new discounts, UCEAP continues to offer its existing scholarships:

» $1.5 million in UCEAP Promise Awards with a focus on increasing participation by underrepresented students in study abroad, including first-generation, transfer and STEM students, and veterans. (During 2014-15, 789 UC students received up to $2,000 in Promise Awards.)

» Over 30 $5,000 Linda Duttenhaver and Dan Wise Memorial Scholarships for year-long study abroad

» Six $2,500 Paul Duttenhaver Extension Scholarships for students who extend their stay once abroad

» Two $2,500 Jasmine Jahanshahi Scholarships for students demonstrating academic excellence and a strong commitment to global issues

» Up to 25 $2,000 UCEAP-Mexico scholarships for students studying in Mexico

» UCEAP returnees selected for the Ambassador Program receive a scholarship in exchange for promoting UCEAP study abroad programs on their campus

These measures will allow more UC students than ever before to study abroad with top academic partners in 43 countries worldwide for a summer, a quarter, a semester or a whole year.

To learn more, visit the UCEAP website.

— Myla Edmond is the director of marketing and communications for UCEAP.