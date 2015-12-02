Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:51 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

UCEAP Announces New Scholarships, Discounts and Reduced Fees for Students Studying Abroad

By Myla Edmond for UCEAP | December 2, 2015 | 3:10 p.m.

The University of California Education Abroad Program (UCEAP) is pleased to announce new scholarships, discounts and reduced fees for UC students who study abroad in 2016-17. These measures will empower more UC students to travel, learn and live abroad.

In line with national trends, UCEAP saw a landmark year in enrollments in 2014-15 with some 5,275 undergraduates studying abroad. Yet, there remain many students without access to the benefits of a study abroad experience.

Determined to continue expanding international education opportunities and realize a vision of "study abroad for all," UCEAP is significantly increasing the amount of money awarded or discounted annually.

All participants during the 2016-17 school year will receive a fee reduction of $300, and students who enroll in a year-long program will receive a $3,000 discount.

Those students enrolling in the following programs will receive a $2,000 discount:

» Australia & Solomon Islands: Pacific Island Environmental & Community Health, Multi-Site

» China: Beijing Normal University

» China: Peking University

» China: Tsinghua University

» Germany: Free University Berlin

» Germany: Humboldt University Berlin

» Germany: Technical University Berlin

» Hong Kong: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

» Morocco: Intensive Arabic Summer, Rabat

» Spain: Language and Culture, University of Córdoba

​» UK-England: Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London

» UK-England: University of East Anglia
 
“UC students clearly see the value of a study abroad experience in their undergraduate education,” says UCEAP Associate Vice Provost and Executive Director Jean-Xavier Guinard. “We are excited to be in a position to expand our efforts to increase access to study abroad for all UC students. This is our most extensive and comprehensive financial aid package to date, and we hope all UC students take advantage of it.”

In addition to the new discounts, UCEAP continues to offer its existing scholarships: 

» $1.5 million in UCEAP Promise Awards with a focus on increasing participation by underrepresented students in study abroad, including first-generation, transfer and STEM students, and veterans. (During 2014-15, 789 UC students received up to $2,000 in Promise Awards.)

» Over 30 $5,000 Linda Duttenhaver and Dan Wise Memorial Scholarships for year-long study abroad

» Six $2,500 Paul Duttenhaver Extension Scholarships for students who extend their stay once abroad

» Two $2,500 Jasmine Jahanshahi Scholarships for students demonstrating academic excellence and a strong commitment to global issues

» Up to 25 $2,000 UCEAP-Mexico scholarships for students studying in Mexico

» UCEAP returnees selected for the Ambassador Program receive a scholarship in exchange for promoting UCEAP study abroad programs on their campus

These measures will allow more UC students than ever before to study abroad with top academic partners in 43 countries worldwide for a summer, a quarter, a semester or a whole year.

To learn more, visit the UCEAP website.

Myla Edmond is the director of marketing and communications for UCEAP.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 