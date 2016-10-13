UCLA Adds UCSB to NCAA-Record Win Streak in Men’s Water Polo

Water Polo

Boris Jovanovic scored a hat trick and the UCSB water polo team stayed close with top-ranked and undefeated UCLA on Thursday. But the Bruins opened up a three-goal lead early in the third period and held it for a 10-7 nonconference victory at Campus Pool.

It was the 53rd straight win for the Bruins, a NCAA record. They are 20-0 this season.

UCLA, which this season has outscored its opponents 76-20 in the third quarter, scored a pair of goals early in the period to take a 7-4 lead. Chancellor Ramirez set up Max Irving for his second score of the game with a front court strike (6:03) and junior Jack Grover set up Ramirez at two meters for his second score of the game (4:44) to push the lead to 7-4.

UCSB's Reed Cotterill cut the lead to 7-5 with the Gauchos' fourth power play goal of the game (3:15). But the Bruins received their fourth power-play score of the contest from senior Joey Fuentes (2:52) to push the lead back to three goals at 8-5. Jovanovic completed his hat trick with another power play score (0:05) to end the third with the Bruins leading 8-6.

Alex Roelse opened the scoring in the fourth period, scoring a power play goal at the 7:07 mark to make it 9-6. Cotterill trimmed the lead to 9-7 with a goal from the front court (3:43). Roelse then completed his hat trick with a counter score with a lob shot off a feed from Danner (2:12) to provide the 10-7 final.

In the cage, Liam Lenihan played all 32 minutes and came up with six saves and four steals for the Gauchos (8-5).

On Friday, the Gauchos host San Jose State. The match will pit the Hauschild brothers against each other. Shane Hauschild is a sophomore for UCSB while his younger brother, Ben, is a freshman for the Spartans.



