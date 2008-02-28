UCLA Outlasts Gauchos in 5-4, 13-Inning Victory

UCSB done in by former Gaucho as pitching goes awry at the end.

UCSB fought tooth and nail in a marathon 5:40-minute, 13-inning game, but came up short as No. 3 UCLA outlasted the Gauchos in a 5-4 win at Jackie Robinson Stadium on Wednesday night. Former Gaucho Alden Carrithers singled home Brady Dolan in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Bruins the win.

The victory marks the first time the Bruins have beaten the Gauchos in the two team’s last six meetings.

UCSB (3-1, 0-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Chris McMurray doubled to center field to drive in Chris Fox, who had tripled in the second at-bat of the game.

A McMurray groundout in the third scored Patrick Rose, giving the Gauchos a 2-0 advantage.

UCSB starter Michael Martin was pulled after two innings of work in which he allowed no runs, on two hits, striking out one. This opened the floodgates for the Gaucho bullpen as eight different relievers combined to pitch in the game.

The Bruins got on the board in the bottom of the third inning, scoring off reliever Anthony Martin, a sophomore from Santa Ynez High, but the resilient Gauchos fought back in the top half of the fourth. Brian Gump singled and Rose drew a walk, bringing up Fox, who grounded out to the right side, advancing both runners. With two outs and runners on second and third, Eric Oliver singled through the left side, driving in Gump and Rose and making the score, 4-1.

UCLA (2-1, 0-0) would go on to score one run in the next three innings, finally tying the game in the sixth when Matt Wade hit Carrithers with the bases loaded to force home Justin Uribe.

Both bullpens would clamp down to throw six-straight scoreless innings until Carrithers delivered the final blow in the 13th. Gaucho Zach Samuels induced Casey Haerther to fly out to right field to lead off the inning. Samuels then walked Dolan and hit third baseman Jermaine Curtis with a pitch. Carrithers, who played for UCSB in his freshman and sophomore years, and then transferred to UCLA for his junior campaign, singled to straightaway center to deliver the final blow.

All in all, the 13-inning affair saw a total of 23 position players and 13 pitchers play. The Wednesday night marathon was easily the longest game either of the two teams have played this year.

Oliver and McMurray each finished the game going 1-for-6 with two RBIs. Only three Gauchos had more than one hit.

For the Bruins, Cody Decker went 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Carrithers went 2-for-5 with a run scored, a walk and two RBIs.

Uribe, who played left field, center field and pitched, picked up the win for UCLA. Samuels was saddled with the loss for the Gauchos.

UCSB plays a four-game set this weekend at Loyola Marymount, with the first game at 2 p.m. Friday.