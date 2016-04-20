UCP WORK, Inc. Announces Fresco Art Show and Sale at Fresco Café

UCP WORK, Inc. invites the public to its Fresco Café Art Show and Sale, which will take place from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2016.
UCP WORK, Inc. will receive 10 percent of all food and drink sales generated throughout the evening, and art from the resident artists of Sundial Studios will be showcased and available for sale.
Music and a drawing with a variety of wonderful prizes will be features of the event, as well as Fresco’s delicious food.
Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs throughout Santa Barbara County and serves over 500 residents with significant disabilities.
— Naz Nokthehparkar represents UCP WORK, Inc.