UCSB Adds Colorado Transfer to Soccer Program

Talented defender Natalie Weeks has transferred into the UCSB women’s soccer program and will be eligible as a sophomore for the 2008 season, head coach Paul Stumpf announced Friday. Her addition makes the Gauchos’ outstanding recruiting class of 2008 even stronger.

Weeks played in eight matches as a freshman at Colorado, starting seven, before being sidelined by injuries for the second half of the season. She played 591 minutes in her eight matches, an average of nearly 74 per game, and she had a pair of assists from her defender position.

Weeks was a four-year letter-winner at California High School in San Ramon. She was team captain as a senior, and was named team MVP in each of her final two seasons. She was a two-time First Team East Bay Athletic League selection, and a two-time California High School Female Athlete of the Year.

At the club level, Weeks played for the Mustang Blast, helping the squad to six-straight league championships, five state championships, and a pair of Region IV titles. In 2004, the Blast won the USYSA National Championship. Weeks played outside defender and defensive center midfield for her club.



"We are very pleased that Natalie has decided to transfer to UCSB," Gauchos head coach Paul Stumpf said. "She is a talented player who will bring a high level of experience with her. Natalie is a great addition to the program."

The addition of Weeks, combined with an outstanding group of incoming freshmen, gives UCSB its best recruiting class in a number of years.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.