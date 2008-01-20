UCSB All Alone in First after 75-58 Win

UCSB’s women’s basketball team wasted little time Saturday in San Luis Obispo, running away from Cal Poly in a 75-58 Big West Conference showdown. With the victory, the Gauchos claim sole possession of first place.
Ashlee Brown was six-for-six and scored a career-high 15 points to lead the Gauchos to their sixth consecutive win. Lauren Pedersen also finished with a career-high, scoring 13 points. Kat Suderman, playing before a hometown crowd, scored 14, and Sha’Rae Gibbons added 13, including eight-of-eight from the free-throw line.
UCSB is now 5-0 in league play, 10-6 overall. Cal Poly, which lost for the first time in league play, falls to 7-11 overall and 4-1 in conference.
The Gauchos travel to UC Davis for a game Thursday, followed by a clash at Pacific on Saturday.