Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:38 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB All Alone in First after 75-58 Win

Cal Poly can't keep up as four Gauchos reach double figures.

By Noozhawk Staff | January 20, 2008 | 4:10 a.m.

UCSB’s women’s basketball team wasted little time Saturday in San Luis Obispo, running away from Cal Poly in a 75-58 Big West Conference showdown. With the victory, the Gauchos claim sole possession of first place.

Ashlee Brown was six-for-six and scored a career-high 15 points to lead the Gauchos to their sixth consecutive win. Lauren Pedersen also finished with a career-high, scoring 13 points. Kat Suderman, playing before a hometown crowd, scored 14, and Sha’Rae Gibbons added 13, including eight-of-eight from the free-throw line.

UCSB is now 5-0 in league play, 10-6 overall. Cal Poly, which lost for the first time in league play, falls to 7-11 overall and 4-1 in conference.

The Gauchos travel to UC Davis for a game Thursday, followed by a clash at Pacific on Saturday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 