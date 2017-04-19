Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB All Gaucho Reunion 2017 Marks Historic Events

By Shelly Leachman/Andrea Estrada for UCSB | April 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Thousands of alumni will reunite at UCSB to reminisce, network and show support for the university at the 11th Annual All Gaucho Reunion Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30.

This UCSB signature event, which brings together alumni from across the United States and around the world, is held on the university’s campus. It is produced by UCSB Alumni with Nationwide as the presenting sponsor.

A highlight will be a concert celebration of the major influence UCSB students, alumni and Isla Vista have had on the worldwide music scene.

Also on tap are the historic 50th anniversary celebrations for the Class of ’67, the College of Engineering, and the University Center (UCEN), ahub of student life. Community members are invited to the many events.

Proceeds from many of the All Gaucho Reunion events benefit student scholarships at UCSB.

Reunion participants will join with UCSB Greek life students in collecting food and monetary donations for the Associated Students Food Bank, which is run by students in support of fellow classmates experiencing financial challenges.

Reunion highlights:

» Wasting Time: The Music at the Heart of Isla Vista — Zack Gill of rock band ALO and Jack Johnson’s band, Cool Water Canyon, Jimmy 2 Times and The Olés will highlight Isla Vista’s rich musical tradition.

» College of Engineering 50th Anniversary markinh its anniversary and status as a global leader among university schools of engineering with a No. 1 ranking worldwide in research impact, patents issued and its materials graduate program.

Three Nobel Prize winners are among the college's faculty. Alumni reception and time capsule ceremony will be held.

» Gaucho Gallop 5K Benefit Race: This flat, scenic, professionally timed run through campus is a Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix Course geared toward all ages and fitness levels, and competitive and first-time racers.

Tailored for future Gauchos, the Gaucho Gallop Kid’s Mile is free for kids ages 10 and under. All Kids Mile finishers receive medals. Refreshments by Country Catering and an awards ceremony follow the races.

» Taste of UCSB: More than 40 alumni vintners, breweries, chefs and caterers will present the varied flavors of the Central Coast. This event features live music from the Isla Vista-grown band Cool Water Canyon.

Vendors include Figueroa Mountain Brewery, M Special, Firestone, Koehler, Municipal Winemakers, Country Catering, Enterprise Fish Co., Woodstock’s, Silvergreen’s and McConnell’s Ice Cream.

Among other All Gaucho Reunion events are networking and career get-togethers, athletics, Greek gatherings, kids’ festival, tours and more.

For more about the All Gaucho Reunion, including a complete events schedule, can be found at All Gaucho Reunion 2017. Direct questions to Samantha Putnam, UCSB Alumni Association programs director, at [email protected]

— Shelly Leachman/Andrea Estrada for UCSB.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 