UCSB All Gaucho Reunion 2017 Marks Historic Events

Thousands of alumni will reunite at UCSB to reminisce, network and show support for the university at the 11th Annual All Gaucho Reunion Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30.

This UCSB signature event, which brings together alumni from across the United States and around the world, is held on the university’s campus. It is produced by UCSB Alumni with Nationwide as the presenting sponsor.

A highlight will be a concert celebration of the major influence UCSB students, alumni and Isla Vista have had on the worldwide music scene.

Also on tap are the historic 50th anniversary celebrations for the Class of ’67, the College of Engineering, and the University Center (UCEN), ahub of student life. Community members are invited to the many events.

Proceeds from many of the All Gaucho Reunion events benefit student scholarships at UCSB.

Reunion participants will join with UCSB Greek life students in collecting food and monetary donations for the Associated Students Food Bank, which is run by students in support of fellow classmates experiencing financial challenges.

Reunion highlights:

» Wasting Time: The Music at the Heart of Isla Vista — Zack Gill of rock band ALO and Jack Johnson’s band, Cool Water Canyon, Jimmy 2 Times and The Olés will highlight Isla Vista’s rich musical tradition.

» College of Engineering 50th Anniversary markinh its anniversary and status as a global leader among university schools of engineering with a No. 1 ranking worldwide in research impact, patents issued and its materials graduate program.

Three Nobel Prize winners are among the college's faculty. Alumni reception and time capsule ceremony will be held.

» Gaucho Gallop 5K Benefit Race: This flat, scenic, professionally timed run through campus is a Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix Course geared toward all ages and fitness levels, and competitive and first-time racers.

Tailored for future Gauchos, the Gaucho Gallop Kid’s Mile is free for kids ages 10 and under. All Kids Mile finishers receive medals. Refreshments by Country Catering and an awards ceremony follow the races.

» Taste of UCSB: More than 40 alumni vintners, breweries, chefs and caterers will present the varied flavors of the Central Coast. This event features live music from the Isla Vista-grown band Cool Water Canyon.

Vendors include Figueroa Mountain Brewery, M Special, Firestone, Koehler, Municipal Winemakers, Country Catering, Enterprise Fish Co., Woodstock’s, Silvergreen’s and McConnell’s Ice Cream.

Among other All Gaucho Reunion events are networking and career get-togethers, athletics, Greek gatherings, kids’ festival, tours and more.

For more about the All Gaucho Reunion, including a complete events schedule, can be found at All Gaucho Reunion 2017. Direct questions to Samantha Putnam, UCSB Alumni Association programs director, at [email protected]

— Shelly Leachman/Andrea Estrada for UCSB.