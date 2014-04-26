Gauchos Gather by the Hundreds for UCSB’s Eighth Annual All-Gaucho Reunion

Hundreds of UC Santa Barbara alumni descended on campus over the weekend for the UCSB Alumni Association’s Eighth Annual All-Gaucho Reunion. The gathering of the blue and gold is held every year during the last weekend of April.

More than 30 events were featured on the All-Gaucho Reunion website, ranging from Greek activities to lectures, from departmental anniversaries to the seventh annual Gaucho Gallop. While the reunion weekend showcases alumni, current Gauchos were also invited to join in on certain events for special networking and career opportunities. All of the events allowed opportunities for alumni to connect with current students, faculty and staff.

This year, the alumni association also celebrated the 50th Golden Anniversary for the Class of 1964. The class was commemorated with a kickoff dinner Friday at El Paseo Restaurant in Santa Barbara, followed by a Golden Gaucho Reunion Luncheon at Mosher Alumni House on campus on Saturday. The UC Santa Barbara Foundation also created a “Class of 1964 Gift” for people to donate to the Alumni Scholarship Fund to help support current Gauchos.

Several academic departments also celebrated anniversaries, including Religious Studies and Theater and Dance (50) and Communication (30). The Communication Department also had its sixth annual Communication Career Day in which alumni were invited back to speak on panels and attend a meet-and-greet mixer with current students.

The weekend highlight was the Taste of UCSB, sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, at which hundreds of alumni, students, faculty and community members gathered to taste food, wine and beer from more than three dozen local caterers. There was also live music, a photo booth and a silent auction with prizes donated from various local organizations.

“My favorite part of the weekend was Taste of UCSB, because we were able to sample different types of wine, beer and food from all parts of California, and just enjoy the UCSB scenery with close college friends,” Class of 2013 graduate May Cheung said.

Hundreds of alumni are able return to their alma mater together thanks to this event, while also giving back to their current Gauchos through networking, career advice and scholarship donations.

The rest of the reunion weekend events continue Sunday, including the Greek & Friends Brunch at Mosher Alumni House, as well as the women’s softball game against Hawaii at noon and the men’s baseball game against UC Riverside at 1 p.m.

— Noozhawk intern Kathy Tran can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.