UCSB Graduates Fan Out Across the World for Inaugural Alumni Day of Service

Harding School is the center of one group’s attention, while 500 volunteers from around the world register for work through UC Santa Barbara Alumni Association

Wielding paint brushes, gardening tools and gloves, about 20 UC Santa Barbara alumni and friends volunteered their Saturday to perform various community service projects at Harding University Partnership School on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

The three-hour undertaking was part of UCSB’s first Alumni Day of Service.

The event aimed to unite Gauchos locally and internationally to participate in a day of giving back to their home communities.

University alumni living outside Santa Barbara County were encouraged to find a meaningful volunteer opportunity and lend a helping hand.

“We had over 500 (people) register across the world — helping in three continents, six countries and 22 states,” said Lauren Cain, UCSB Alumni Association programs coordinator. “Alumni are even in South Africa, Norway and England.

“Today is all about community service. We hope this is the first of many.”

University staff, faculty, students and alumni learned service skills and reflected about the impact of helping and civic engagement as part of the alumni event.

While hundreds of Gauchos across the world found service projects in their areas, several initiatives were scheduled throughout Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

UCSB alumni also volunteered with Los Padres Forest Association to perform trail work in the aftermath of the Thomas Fire.

Volunteer gatherings in Santa Barbara County provided about 150 UCSB alumni an opportunity to participate in service projectswith a wide range of community organizations, including animal care at Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.), tree planting at the UCSB north campus open space, and clean-ups at area beaches, parks, the San Marcos Foothills Preserve and Isla Vista streets.

“Getting involved (and) contributing what I can to help others and good causes makes the world a better place,” said Andrew Ancel, a 1976 alumnus who worked with his church on a service project to support people in need in Haiti.

The UCSB Alumni Day of Service brought together neighbors who took advantage of the volunteer opportunity at Harding School on Saturday morning.

Santa Barbara resident Gary Janka offered his time to plant an avocado tree on the school campus.

“I’m looking for every excuse to plant a tree,” he said.

Since 2010, Harding University Partnership School has teamed up with UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education.

“This day is emblematic of what we hope to do 365 days in the Santa Barbara community,” said George Yatchisin, communication coordinator for the Gevirtz School.

